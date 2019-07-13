Red Sox Acquire Orioles Starter Andrew Cashner for Two Minor Leaguers

Cashner has a 3.83 ERA in 17 starts with 66 strikeouts. 

By Michael Shapiro
July 13, 2019

The Red Sox traded for Orioles starting pitcher Andrew Cashner on Saturday, the team confirmed

Baltimore will receive minor league infielder Noelberth Romero and minor league outfielder Elio Prado in the deal.

Boston will be Cashner's sixth team in 10 MLB seasons. The 32-year-old righty is 9–3 in 2019 with a 3.83 ERA. Cashner has struck out 66 batters in 96 1/3 innings. 

Cashner has a 4.00 career ERA. He is one of 35 pitchers to log at least 1,000 innings since 2013.

The Red Sox enter Saturday night third in the American League East at 50–41. They trail the Yankees by 8.5 games for the division lead.

