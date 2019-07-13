In their first home game since pitcher Tyler Skaggs' passing on July 1, the Angels threw a combined no-hitter in Anaheim vs. Seattle. It was the first combined no-no in California since Orioles at A’s on July 13, 1991, the same day Skaggs was born, according to STATS.

Before his teammates, Taylor Cole and Felix Pena, took the mound–both wearing Skaggs' No. 45 along with the rest of their team–the former Los Angeles ace’s mom threw a perfect strike on the first pitch of the game.

Mike Trout then blasted a first-pitch fastball for a home run, launching the ball a fitting 454 feet over the centerfield fence. The two-time MVP noted after the game that the Angels scored seven runs in the first and finished with 13 runs.

"Tyler’s birthday is 7/13. Tomorrow,” Trout said, per assembled media. "They'd tell you to rewrite this script to make it more believable if you turned this in."

He continued: "I'm speechless. This is the best way to honor him."

"This was definitely for him and he was definitely watching over us tonight."@MikeTrout joined @KellyNash on #QuickPitch after the @Angels no-hitter. pic.twitter.com/bhda4LhydM — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) July 13, 2019

Cole and Pena finished the night having faced–and held hitless–28 batters. Saturday morning would have marked Skaggs' 28th birthday. The 13–0 victory stood as the 11th no-hitter in Angels history and the first since Jered Weaver blanked the Twins on May 2, 2012.

"This is all for him," Pena said in Spanish during an interview after the game. "I feel like we have an angel looking down on us."

A no-no just hours before what would have been Tyler Skaggs' 28th birthday.



You can't script this. For Tyler. pic.twitter.com/wxiXIsYlfE — MLB (@MLB) July 13, 2019

Skaggs' teammates, Angels fans and players throughout MLB alike were moved by the no-hitter.

I still have chills about tonight!! This game is beautiful and Swaggy was with us every step of the way!! #WereNasty — Justin Anderson (@janderson_22) July 13, 2019

What an unbelievable night. By far the most special game I have ever been apart of. Still can not wrap my mind about the events tonight. So emotional and touching watching Debbie throw a strike right down the middle,… https://t.co/9b0vj3a7jX — Kole Calhoun (@KoleCalhoun) July 13, 2019

