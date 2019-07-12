Angels Honor Tyler Skaggs as Entire Team Wears No. 45, Mike Trout Homers

John Cordes/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Mike Trout and Tommy La Stella both wore No. 45 as they represented the Angels in the All-Star Game on Tuesday. 

By Michael Shapiro
July 12, 2019

The Angels continued to honor fallen teammate Tyler Skaggs on Friday night in their first home contest since the 27-year-old's death on July 1. 

Every member of the Angels' roster donned Skaggs's No. 45, and his mom Debbie threw out the first pitch. 

Mike Trout continued the evening's festivities in the first inning. The two-time MVP blasted a first-pitch fastball for a home run, launching the ball 454 feet over the center field fence.

Trout is now plenty comfortable in No. 45. He also wore Skaggs's old number while representing the American League in the All-Star Game on Tuesday night. 

Skaggs pitched five seasons with the Angels, posting a 4.25 ERA in 83 starts with the franchise. 

You May Like

More MLB

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message