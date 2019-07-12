The Angels continued to honor fallen teammate Tyler Skaggs on Friday night in their first home contest since the 27-year-old's death on July 1.

Every member of the Angels' roster donned Skaggs's No. 45, and his mom Debbie threw out the first pitch.

Everyone is wearing No. 45 tonight for the @Angels ❤ pic.twitter.com/74xFkP2hw1 — SI MLB (@si_mlb) July 13, 2019

Debbie Skaggs, Tyler Skaggs' mother, threw the first pitch of tonight's Angels game ❤



(via @gregbeacham) pic.twitter.com/soIEkmm2TM — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) July 13, 2019

Mike Trout continued the evening's festivities in the first inning. The two-time MVP blasted a first-pitch fastball for a home run, launching the ball 454 feet over the center field fence.

Mike Trout needed just one pitch to homer for Tyler Skaggs in his No. 45 🙏



(via @Angels) pic.twitter.com/ypcs65TScT — SI MLB (@si_mlb) July 13, 2019

Trout is now plenty comfortable in No. 45. He also wore Skaggs's old number while representing the American League in the All-Star Game on Tuesday night.

Skaggs pitched five seasons with the Angels, posting a 4.25 ERA in 83 starts with the franchise.