Six-Year-Old Baseball Coach Erupts After Getting Ejected During Game

Screenshot/Twitter/Kalamazoo Growlers

Don't mess with Coach Drake.

By Jenna West
July 16, 2019

Baseball managers are known for losing their cool when ejected during a game, but no one has ever erupted quite like this pint-sized coach.

Six-year-old Coach Drake of the Kalamazoo Growlers—from the Northwoods League for college baseball players—is getting plenty of attention for his tirade during the team's game on Saturday. The little assistant coach stomped out of the dugout to argue a call with the umpire. There was plenty of finger wagging and dirt kicking from Coach Drake before the ump tossed him.

Coach Drake didn't like being ejected and proceeded to empty out the dugout's contents to make his feelings known. He threw several bats onto the field before struggling with a five-gallon bucket nearly his size and eventually dumping its contents on the turf. The fans at the Growlers' game enjoyed Coach Drake's show, and it quickly gained plenty of attention after the team shared a video of it on Twitter.

Coach Drake's first brush with fame came last week after video circulated of his heartfelt visit to the mound to encourage his players. The video was even featured on Good Morning America.

Maybe in a few years we'll see Coach Drake standing at the top of the dugout steps in a major league game. By then, he'll probably have perfected the art of scowling and arguing with umpires.

You May Like

More MLB

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message