Baseball managers are known for losing their cool when ejected during a game, but no one has ever erupted quite like this pint-sized coach.

Six-year-old Coach Drake of the Kalamazoo Growlers—from the Northwoods League for college baseball players—is getting plenty of attention for his tirade during the team's game on Saturday. The little assistant coach stomped out of the dugout to argue a call with the umpire. There was plenty of finger wagging and dirt kicking from Coach Drake before the ump tossed him.

Coach Drake didn't like being ejected and proceeded to empty out the dugout's contents to make his feelings known. He threw several bats onto the field before struggling with a five-gallon bucket nearly his size and eventually dumping its contents on the turf. The fans at the Growlers' game enjoyed Coach Drake's show, and it quickly gained plenty of attention after the team shared a video of it on Twitter.

6-year old Coach Drake LOSES it after ejection. pic.twitter.com/S9W0Xuj5fo — Kalamazoo Growlers (@kzoogrowlers) July 16, 2019

Coach Drake's first brush with fame came last week after video circulated of his heartfelt visit to the mound to encourage his players. The video was even featured on Good Morning America.

The CUTEST mound visit ever. 🤣

Meet Coach Drake.#SCtop10 pic.twitter.com/hJoCnGCMsu — Kalamazoo Growlers (@kzoogrowlers) July 9, 2019

Maybe in a few years we'll see Coach Drake standing at the top of the dugout steps in a major league game. By then, he'll probably have perfected the art of scowling and arguing with umpires.