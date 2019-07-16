MLB Rumors: Astros, Phillies, Yankees Have Shown Interest In Robbie Ray

Keep up with the latest rumors leading up to the trade deadline on July 31.

By Scooby Axson
July 16, 2019

As with almost every season when the Major League Baseball trade deadline approaches, teams seems to put a premium on starting pitching and bullpen help and this year is no exception.

The market will dictate where some players will go, but as the 4 p.m. July 31 deadline nears, it will become apparent which teams are in seller mode and which one are going to be buyers.

Among the rumored players that could be on the move include San Francisco Giants lefty Madison Bumgarner, Toronto Blue Jays starter Marcus Stroman, Blue Jays first baseman Justin Smoak and Detroit Tigers pitcher Matthew Boyd.

Here is the latest roundup of news and rumors from around the league.

• The News Yankees are also among the teams interested in Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Robbie Ray. The Astros and Phillies have also shown interest. (Jon Heyman, MLB Network)

• The Chicago Cubs acquired Kansas City Royals catcher Martin Maldonado in exchange for left-hand pitcher Mike Montgomery, (Team announcement)

• New York Mets pitcher Zack Wheeler was placed on the 10-day injured list with shoulder fatigue, possibly derailing his trade value. The Tampa Bay Rays are the latest team to be attached to Wheeler. (Mike Puma, New York Post)

• The Los Angeles Dodgers are among a few teams that could add to its payroll before the trade deadline. (Jon Morosi, MLB Network)

• The Giants and Brewers are "engaged" in trade talks regarding Giants reliever Will Smith. (Robert Murray, The Athletic)

• As the Yankees approach the trade deadline, there will be no "untouchable" players in its farm system if they decide to deal for players. (Ken Davidoff, New York Post)

You May Like

More MLB

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message