As with almost every season when the Major League Baseball trade deadline approaches, teams seems to put a premium on starting pitching and bullpen help and this year is no exception.

The market will dictate where some players will go, but as the 4 p.m. July 31 deadline nears, it will become apparent which teams are in seller mode and which one are going to be buyers.

Among the rumored players that could be on the move include San Francisco Giants lefty Madison Bumgarner, Toronto Blue Jays starter Marcus Stroman, Blue Jays first baseman Justin Smoak and Detroit Tigers pitcher Matthew Boyd.

Here is the latest roundup of news and rumors from around the league.

• The News Yankees are also among the teams interested in Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Robbie Ray. The Astros and Phillies have also shown interest. (Jon Heyman, MLB Network)

• The Chicago Cubs acquired Kansas City Royals catcher Martin Maldonado in exchange for left-hand pitcher Mike Montgomery, (Team announcement)

• New York Mets pitcher Zack Wheeler was placed on the 10-day injured list with shoulder fatigue, possibly derailing his trade value. The Tampa Bay Rays are the latest team to be attached to Wheeler. (Mike Puma, New York Post)

• The Los Angeles Dodgers are among a few teams that could add to its payroll before the trade deadline. (Jon Morosi, MLB Network)

• The Giants and Brewers are "engaged" in trade talks regarding Giants reliever Will Smith. (Robert Murray, The Athletic)

• As the Yankees approach the trade deadline, there will be no "untouchable" players in its farm system if they decide to deal for players. (Ken Davidoff, New York Post)