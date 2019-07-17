The MLB trade deadline is in two weeks and it seems that rather than looking for a big bat to carry them through September, teams are focused on adding pitching.

Madison Bumgarner of the San Francisco Giants, Toronto Blue Jays starter Marcus Stroman, Blue Jays first baseman Justin Smoak and Detroit Tigers pitcher Matthew Boyd are some of the players that could be moved by the July 31 4 p.m. deadline.

As a reminder, there is no waiver trade deadline this season so teams must complete their wheeling and deadline on July 31.

Here is the latest roundup of news and rumors from around the league.

• Cleveland Indians general manager Mike Chernoff did not say that pitcher Trevor Bauer was on the trade block, but did not rule it out either. (Zack Meisel, The Athletic)

• The Texas Rangers are considering optioning two starters to the minors—right fielder Nomar Mazara and first baseman Ronald Guzman. (Jeff Wilson, Fort Worth Star-Telegram)

• After trading catcher Martin Maldonado, the Kansas City Royals are in sell mode. They are focused now on moving Billy Hamilton, Jake Diekman, Lucas Duda and Ian Kennedy. (Mark Feinsand, MLB.com)

• The New York Yankees are also among the teams interested in Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Robbie Ray. The Astros and Phillies have also shown interest. (Jon Heyman, MLB Network)

• The Los Angeles Dodgers and Washington Nationals are among the teams interested in Royals reliever Jake Diekman. (Jeffrey Flanagan, MLB.com)

• Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Jon Gray and reliever Scott Oberg “are not on the trade market yet." (Jon Morosi, MLB Network)

• New York Mets pitcher Zack Wheeler was placed on the 10-day injured list with shoulder fatigue, possibly derailing his trade value. The Tampa Bay Rays are the latest team to be attached to Wheeler. (Mike Puma, New York Post)