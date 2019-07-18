The MLB trade deadline is less than two weeks away and the rumors around who will be staying and going are heating up.

Madison Bumgarner of the San Francisco Giants, Toronto Blue Jays starter Marcus Stroman, Cleveland Indians pitcher Trevor Baue and Detroit Tigers pitcher Matthew Boyd are some of the players that could be moved by the July 31 4 p.m. deadline.

There is no waiver trade deadline this season so teams need to finalize their plans moving forward before then.

Here is the latest roundup of news and rumors from around the league.

• Multiple general managers expect Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Marcus Stroman to be traded. (Jeff Passan, ESPN.com)

• Texas Rangers pitcher Mike Minor is likely to be traded in the next two weeks, The Brewers and Phillies are among the interested teams, (Jon Morosi, MLB Network)

• The Arizona Diamondbacks could be selling in the next couple of weeks, and veteran outfielder Adam Jones, outfielder David Peralta and pitcher Robbie Ray could be on the move. (Bob Nightengale, USA Today)

• Domingo Santana and pitcher Roenis Elias are the two Seattle Mariners players currently drawing the most trade interest. (Ken Rosenthal, The Athletic)

• The San Francisco Giants expect to trade pitcher Madison Bumgarner by July 31. (Jeff Passan, ESPN.com)

• The Houston Astros had interest in trading for catcher Martin Maldonado before the Cubs acquired him from the Kansas City Royals. (Ken Rosenthal, The Athletic)

• New York Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard won't be dealt before the trade deadline, as the Mets are asking "an arm and a leg" for him. (Jeff Passan, ESPN.com)

• Chicago Cubs president Theo Epstein says it would "take a special deal" to trade Cubs' top prospects. (Patrick Mooney, The Athletic)