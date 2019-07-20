Yankees Slugger Luke Voit Takes Fastball to the Face, Scores Before Exiting

Luke Voit was hit by a 91.4 mph fastball from the Rockies' Chad Bettis.

By Emily Caron
July 20, 2019

Yankees first baseman Luke Voit left the team's game against the Rockies in the bottom of the fourth inning on Saturday after taking a 91.4 mph fastball to the face.

Voit took the pitch–from Colorado's Chad Bettis–off the chin and initially remained in the game, going from first to third on the next hit and eventually scoring on a Gleyber Torres single to give New York a 9–0 lead.

The Yankees slugger was eventually taken out at the top of the sixth inning for "precautionary reasons." DJ LeMathieu was moved to first to replace Voit.

New York announced that Voit underwent concussion protocol testing, adding that the test results came back clear.

