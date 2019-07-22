The MLB trade deadline is less than 10 days away and the rumors around who will be staying and going are heating up.

The Toronto Blue Jays appear to be sellers at the point, with starter Marcus Stroman and reliever Ken Giles reportedly on the trade block

Madison Bumgarner of the San Francisco Giants, Cleveland Indians pitcher Trevor Bauer and Detroit Tigers pitcher Matthew Boyd are also some of the players that could be moved by the July 31 4 p.m. deadline.

There is no waiver trade deadline this season so teams need to finalize their plans moving forward before then.

Here is the latest roundup of news and rumors from around the league.

• The Boston Red Sox are looking for bullpen help and have shown interest in San Diego Padres closer Kirby Yates and Toronto Blue Jays closer Ken Giles. (Jon Morosi, MLB Network)

• The Chicago Cubs are among the teams showing interest in Detriot Tigers outfielder Nick Castellanos. (Chris McCosky, Detroit News)

• Toronto Blue Jays infielder Eric Sogard and Texas Rangers infielder Danny Santana are among the players drawing interest from teams. Kansas City Royals All-Star second baseman Whit Merrifield is also drawing interest but teams are not willing to meet high trade price. (Jon Morosi, MLB Network)

• Blue Jays reiliever Daniel Hudson is being looked at by the Boston Red Sox and other teams. (Jon Morosi, MLB Network)

• The Atlanta Braves haven't had talks with the Blue Jays about Marcus Stroman. (David O’Brien, The Athletic)

• Pittsburgh Pirates general manager Neal Huntington says the team has no plans to trade closer Felipe Vázquez. (Adam Berry, MLB.com)