Blake Snell to Undergo Surgery to Remove Loose Body in Left Elbow

The Rays placed Snell on the 10-day IL due to loose bodies in his left elbow.

By Jenna West
July 25, 2019

The Rays placed ace Blake Snell on the 10-day injured list due to loose bodies in his left elbow, the club announced on Thursday.

Snell will undergo arthroscopic surgery on Monday in St. Petersburg, Fla., according to MLB.com. The Rays anticipate he will return in September.

The ace told reporters on Thursday that he felt there was an issue in his elbow about three to four starts ago but knew something was wrong when he threw a bullpen session on Wednesday.

Snell's injury comes as the Rays have struggled in July, going 10–11, and adds more troubles to an already taxed pitching staff. In May, starter Tyler Glasnow was sidelined with a forearm strain. The Rays anticipated his return after the All-Star Break, but Glasnow suffered a setback during rehab last month that pushed his return to September. Opener Ryne Stanek is currently on the injured list with right hip soreness, while reliever Jose Alvardo is also out with an oblique strain.

With the trade deadline approaching, the Rays might have to consider seeking a pitcher to help fill the holes left by those injured. Despite their injuries, starter Charlie Morton has delivered an incredible campaign this season, his first with Tampa Bay, by going 12–3 and leading the American League with a 2.60 ERA.

Snell has had a rocky 2019 season that saw him give up 18 hits and 17 runs during a three-game stretch in June. During his last outing, he recorded 10 strikeouts in six innings against the White Sox to bring his ERA down to 4.28. Snell suffered a strange injury earlier this season when he fractured his toe while moving a granite decorative stand in his bathroom.

Last year, Snell took home the AL Cy Young Award after leading the league with 21 wins and ranking first in the AL in ERA (1.89). Following his impressive 2018 season, the Rays signed the ace to a five-year, $50 million extension.

The Rays currently sit in second place in the AL East standings with a 58–47 record and are 10 games behind the Yankees.

