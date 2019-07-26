Cubs utility player Ben Zobrist has resumed baseball activities and will begin a minor league rehab assignment within the next week, their president of baseball operations Theo Epstein announced on Friday.

Zobrist will be allowed a 30-day window for minor-league rehab games. He must be on the Cubs' major-league roster by Aug. 31 to be eligible for the postseason.

Theo: Zobrist intends to try to come back. Minor Leagues games by next weekend is the plan.



“We’re thrilled,” Epstein said. — Jordan Bastian (@MLBastian) July 26, 2019

The two-time World Series champion took a leave of absence from the Cubs on May 8 while he was going through a divorce with his wife Julianna. He slashed .241/.343/.253 in his first 26 games with Chicago in 2019.

Zobrist signed a four-year, $56 million contract with the Cubs before the 2016 season. He was named World Series MVP that year as the Cubs won their first World Series since 1908.

Zobrst won the 2015 World Series with the Royals after they acquired him midseason from the A's. He spent his first nine years with the Rays.

The Cubs enters Friday night tied with the Cardinals for the NL Central lead at 55–47. They are seeking their third division title in the last four seasons.