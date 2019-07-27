The MLB trade deadline is now less than a week away but still no blockbuster deals have taken place. Many teams, however, including the Blue Jays and Tigers have emerged as sellers. Several clubs have checked in with those teams looking for starters and bullpen help.

Noah Syndergaard is the biggest pitching name on the market, with the Mets expected to deal their ace before the July 31 deadline.

There is no waiver trade deadline this season so teams need to finalize their plans moving forward before then.

Here is the latest roundup of news and rumors from around the league.

• The Twins are interested in Mets ace Noah Syndergaard. The Mets are "eyeing both" of the Twins top prospects, shortstop Royce Lewis and outfielder Alex Kirilloff in exchange. (La Velle E. Neal, Star Tribune)

• The Angels are in the market for starting pitching but may not want to make a big move right now as they are four games out of a Wild Card slot. (Jon Heyman, MLB Network)

• The Yankees are in the market for pitching help and are interested in Toronto's Marcus Stroman, though New York isn't the leading candidate to acquire him. (Joel Sherman, New York Post)

• The Mets are 'definitely' trading Noah Syndergaard before the trade deadline. (Joel Sherman, New York Post)

• Yankees GM Brian Cashman said he's engaged in trade talks with every team but the Red Sox. (Erik Boland, Newsday Sports)