MLB Rumors: Twins Interested in Mets Ace Noah Syndergaard

Keep up with the latest MLB rumors leading up to the trade deadline on July 31.

By Emily Caron
July 27, 2019

The MLB trade deadline is now less than a week away but still no blockbuster deals have taken place. Many teams, however, including the Blue Jays and Tigers have emerged as sellers. Several clubs have checked in with those teams looking for starters and bullpen help.

Noah Syndergaard is the biggest pitching name on the market, with the Mets expected to deal their ace before the July 31 deadline. 

There is no waiver trade deadline this season so teams need to finalize their plans moving forward before then.

Here is the latest roundup of news and rumors from around the league.

The Twins are interested in Mets ace Noah Syndergaard. The Mets are "eyeing both" of the Twins top prospects, shortstop Royce Lewis and outfielder Alex Kirilloff in exchange. (La Velle E. Neal, Star Tribune)

• The Angels are in the market for starting pitching but may not want to make a big move right now as they are four games out of a Wild Card slot. (Jon Heyman, MLB Network)

• The Yankees are in the market for pitching help and are interested in Toronto's Marcus Stroman, though New York isn't the leading candidate to acquire him.  (Joel Sherman, New York Post)

• The Mets are 'definitely' trading Noah Syndergaard before the trade deadline. (Joel Sherman, New York Post)

• Yankees GM Brian Cashman said he's engaged in trade talks with every team but the Red Sox. (Erik Boland, Newsday Sports)

You May Like

More MLB

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message