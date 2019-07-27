The Marlins have traded veteran reliever Sergio Romo to the Twins, Miami announced on Saturday.

Minnesota acquired Romo, minor league pitcher Chris Vallimont and a player to be named later from the Marlins in exchange for prospect first baseman Lewin Diaz.

Romo provides much-needed assistance to the Twins' struggling bullpen, which ranks 14th in ERA (4.41) in Major League Baseball. (Minnesota's starting rotation is seventh with a 4.08 ERA.) One of the bullpen's latest implosions came in Wednesday night's thrilling 14-12 loss to the Yankees in 10 innings. The Twins' bullpen allowed nine runs in the final two innings.

Recently, the Twins have turned to rookie relievers to handle the innings before calling on lefthanded closer Taylor Rogers. Sean Poppen, Australian-born Lewis Thorpe and Cody Stashak are the rookies currently on their active roster, while rookie Devin Smeltzer has also split time between the Twins and Triple-A this season.

Romo has gone 2–0 this season with a 3.58 ERA. He has 17 saves in 18 chances and hasn't given up an earned run since June 20, an 11-game span. The righty spent nine seasons with the Giants and played on three World Series-winning squads before being traded to the Dodgers in 2017.

The Twins sit atop the American League Central standings at 63–40 and will look to the veteran reliever to help them hold their division lead.