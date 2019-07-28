Pop superstar Jennifer Lopez and ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball crew pulled off an epic birthday surprise for Alex Rodriguez.

The former Yankee and current broadcaster turned 44 on Saturday, but the birthday festivities didn't stop then.

He was surprised by his fiancée Lopez and his daughters during the Yankee-Red Sox rivalry game in Boston on Sunday.

J-Lo snuck on set to surprise A-Rod with a birthday cake 🎂 pic.twitter.com/sxay2Ygygs — ESPN (@espn) July 29, 2019

It's been a week of birthday celebrations for the couple with Lopez ringing in her 50th on Wednesday.

In a recent Sports Illustrated profile by Ben Reiter, Rodriguez detailed his engagement and life with Lopez.