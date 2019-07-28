Jennifer Lopez Pulls Off Epic Birthday Surprise for Alex Rodriguez

Pop superstar Jennifer Lopez and ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball crew pulled off an epic birthday surprise for Alex Rodriguez. 

By Charlotte Carroll
July 28, 2019

Pop superstar Jennifer Lopez and ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball crew pulled off an epic birthday surprise for Alex Rodriguez. 

The former Yankee and current broadcaster turned 44 on Saturday, but the birthday festivities didn't stop then.

He was surprised by his fiancée Lopez and his daughters during the Yankee-Red Sox rivalry game in Boston on Sunday.

It's been a week of birthday celebrations for the couple with Lopez ringing in her 50th on Wednesday. 

In a recent Sports Illustrated profile by Ben Reiter, Rodriguez detailed his engagement and life with Lopez.

You May Like

More MLB

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message