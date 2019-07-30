Five players, including Yasiel Puig and Amir Garrett, were ejected from Tuesday night's matchup between the Cincinnati Reds and Pittsburgh Pirates after the two teams were involved in a benches-clearing brawl at the top of the ninth inning.

The fight began as Garrett stood on the mound with the Reds trailing the Pirates 11–3. According to MLB.com's Mark Sheldon, someone yelled from the Pirates' dugout and was ejected. Garrett took exception to the comment and charged to the dugout, throwing punches and causing the benches to clear.

Yasiel Puig, who had just been traded to the Indians, continued to jaw at Pirates players as he was being pulled away from the dugout. He received a standing ovation as he walked off the field for the last time as a member of the Reds.

Chris Archer, Kyle Crick and Trevor Williams were also ejected as a result of the fight.

Tempers flared throughout the contest leading up to the fight. Joey Votto and the Pirates dugout were seen exchanging heated words between innings.

Some lingering tensions between the @Reds and Pirates have resurfaced.#BornToBaseball pic.twitter.com/lAqU9KPXAL — FOX Sports Ohio (@FOXSportsOH) July 31, 2019

Puig, Archer and manager David Bell were previously suspended for their roles in a fight between the two teams in April.