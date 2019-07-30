Amir Garrett Charges Pirates Dugout in Wild Brawl; Yasiel Puig Among Five Ejected

Trevor Williams, Chris Archer and Kyle Crick were also ejected for the Pirates.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
July 30, 2019

Five players, including Yasiel Puig and Amir Garrett, were ejected from Tuesday night's matchup between the Cincinnati Reds and Pittsburgh Pirates after the two teams were involved in a benches-clearing brawl at the top of the ninth inning.

The fight began as Garrett stood on the mound with the Reds trailing the Pirates 11–3. According to MLB.com's Mark Sheldon, someone yelled from the Pirates' dugout and was ejected. Garrett took exception to the comment and charged to the dugout, throwing punches and causing the benches to clear.

Yasiel Puig, who had just been traded to the Indians, continued to jaw at Pirates players as he was being pulled away from the dugout. He received a standing ovation as he walked off the field for the last time as a member of the Reds.

Chris Archer, Kyle Crick and Trevor Williams were also ejected as a result of the fight.

Tempers flared throughout the contest leading up to the fight. Joey Votto and the Pirates dugout were seen exchanging heated words between innings.

Puig, Archer and manager David Bell were previously suspended for their roles in a fight between the two teams in April.

You May Like

More MLB

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message