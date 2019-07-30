The Indians have traded ace righthander Trevor Bauer to the Reds, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

The trade is part of a three-team deal that also includes the Padres. Reds outfielder Yasiel Puig and the Padres' Franmil Reyes and Logan Allen are headed to the Indians, reports Passan and Dennis Lin of The Athletic. Cincinnati's outfielder prospect Taylor Trammell will head to the Padres as part of the deal, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

Bauer leads the American League in innings pitched (156.2) and has gone 9–8 with a 3.79 ERA in 24 starts this year. He spent seven seasons with Cleveland after being drafted by the Diamondbacks in 2011. The 28-year-old's playing in his second consecutive arbitration year, earning $13 million in 2019 and will be under team control next season. He's expected to earn between $18-20 million in arbitration this offseason, which is one of the main reasons the small-market Indians were interested in moving him.

Bauer, who is known as one of baseball's most intense players, is often criticized for his direct approach with teammates and on social media. His intensity was on display during an on-field tantrum on Sunday, where he flung a baseball over Kauffman Stadium's centerfield fence after allowing a go-ahead two-run single in the fifth inning against the Royals. Major League Baseball reportedly fined Bauer for the outburst. In February, he accused the Indians of "character assassination" in an attempt to tear him down during an arbitration hearing.

Bauer's departure from Cleveland comes after much speculation hinting that the club would trade him prior to the July 31 deadline. The Reds, Yankees, Astros were rumored to be among teams interested in the righty. The Indians are looking to stay competitive in a tight AL Central race but were also reportedly wanting to shed some money for future seasons. Cleveland (62–43) entered Tuesday two games behind the division-leading Twins (64–41).

The Reds are 49–55 in the National League Central.