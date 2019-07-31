Report: Braves Acquire Tigers Closer Shane Greene

Greene was named an All-Star in 2019, entering Wednesday with 22 saves and a 1.18 ERA. 

By Michael Shapiro
July 31, 2019

The Braves acquired Tigers closer Shane Greene on Wednesday, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

Detroit's return in the trade has yet to be announced. 

Greene was named an All-Star for the first time in 2019. He posted a 1.18 ERA in 38 appearances with the Tigers this season and recorded 22 saves. Greene struck out 43 batters in 38 innings with Detroit in 2019. 

Atlanta's bullpen has struggled of late. Current closer Luke Jackson sports a 10.50 ERA in six appearances since July 12. 

The Braves added another reliever in addition to Greene on Wednesday. Atlanta acquired Mark Melancon from the Giants, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan

Atlanta leads the Phillies and Nationals by 6.5 games in the National League East. 

You May Like

More MLB

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message