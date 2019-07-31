Report: Braves Acquire Tigers Closer Shane Greene

The Braves acquired Tigers closer Shane Greene on Wednesday, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

Detroit's return in the trade has yet to be announced.

Greene was named an All-Star for the first time in 2019. He posted a 1.18 ERA in 38 appearances with the Tigers this season and recorded 22 saves. Greene struck out 43 batters in 38 innings with Detroit in 2019.

Atlanta's bullpen has struggled of late. Current closer Luke Jackson sports a 10.50 ERA in six appearances since July 12.

The Braves added another reliever in addition to Greene on Wednesday. Atlanta acquired Mark Melancon from the Giants, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Atlanta leads the Phillies and Nationals by 6.5 games in the National League East.