Madison Bumgarner is staying with the San Francisco Giants after the team decided not to trade him before the deadline on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters before the Giants' contest against the Phillies, Bumgarner said he "never expected to be somewhere else until it happened."

"Nothing has changed for me. I don't look at it as being past a hurdle. I've got a job to do and I'm going to do it," Bumgarner said, per ESPN. "That's why we all show up here. Nobody is here collecting paychecks. We're trying to win games."

Bumgarner, 29, was widely considered a trade candidate less than a month ago, when the Giants were sitting at 35–47 and 8.5 games out of the NL Wild Card race.

San Francisco's recent string of success has instead kept Bumgarner, the 2014 World Series MVP, with the Giants as the team tries to content in manager Bruce Bochy's final season before retirement.

"I'm happy, no getting around it, that he's still here," Bochy told reporters Wednesday. "He means so much to me. To have him here the rest of my tenure is pretty cool."

Farhan Zaidi, Giants president of baseball operations, released a statement following the trade deadline thanking those the team parted ways with and emphasized that he was "extremely excited" about the team's chances down the stretch.

"It's been a whirlwind of activity today and the moves we made—and in some cases, didn't make—position us well now and beyond," Zaidi wrote.

The Giants are now above .500 at 54–53 after going 17–4 since June 29.

Bumgarner, a four-time All-Star and three-time World Series champion, has recorded a 3.74 ERA and is 6–7 so far in 2019.