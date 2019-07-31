The busiest day of the baseball season is here. MLB's trade deadline is at 4 p.m. ET.

We will know which teams are buyers and which are sellers, as there has been a flurry of moves just a day before the deadline.

Tuesday night saw the Cleveland Indians pitcher Trevor Bauer traded to the Cincinnati Reds in a three-team deal with the San Diego Padres.

Yasiel Puig goes from Cincinnati to Cleveland with Logan Allen and outfielder Franmil Reyes also heading to Cleveland. The Padres will get prospect Taylor Trammell from the Reds.

Two major pitchers could also be on the move as San Francisco Giants lefty Madison Bumgarner and Noah Syndergaard of the New York Mets have been stars of the rumor mill for weeks.

Here is the latest roundup of news and rumors from around the league.

• 2:30 a.m. - San Diego Padres closer Kirby Yates is unlikely to be traded, with the team hoping to extend his contract. Yates has avoided arbitration in each of the last two years. (Kevin Acee, San Diego Union-Tribune)

• The Reds have "no intention" to trade Trevor Bauer Wednesday to another team. (Bob Nightengale, USA Today)

• Detroit Tigers pitcher Matthew Boyd is likely not being traded. (Jon Heyman, MLB Network)

• The Philadelphia Phillies have taken a very close look at Cincinnati Reds pitchers Alex Wood and Tanner Roark. (Mett Gelb, The Athletic)

• Noah Syndergaard says he is confident he'll be with the Mets despite trade rumors. (SNY)

• The asking price for Detroit Tigers reliever Shane Greene is said to be "far more reasonable" than it is for other closers on the market. (Mark Feinsand, MLB.com)

• The Indians had multiple conversations today with the Mariners about Domingo Santana, but no deal is close. They are also talking to the Blue Jays about Justin Smoak. (Ken Rosenthal, The Athletic)