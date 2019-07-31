Pete Alonso Urges Mets Fans for Support: 'Our Goal Is to Make History'

Alonso and the Mets enter Wednesday night five games back of the Phillies and Cubs for the second National League Wild Card. 

By Michael Shapiro
July 31, 2019

It's been a tumultuous 2019 for the Mets, who sit fourth in the National League East entering Wednesday night. But with the trade deadline fast approaching, rookie slugger Pete Alonso is urging New York fans to keep the faith. 

"Thank you so much for your unwavering support. You guys have been unreal all year," Alonso told Mets fans in a tweet on Wednesday. "The rest of the season is going to be a really fun, wild, and memorable ride. Our goal is to make history. We strive every day to be great and nothing less."

The Mets' front office signaled they are gunning for the postseason on Monday with a trade for Blue Jays starter Marcus Stroman. However, they may not be done dealing before the trade deadline. Starting pitchers Zack Wheeler and Noah Syndergaard have both been the subject of trade rumors as the 4 p.m. ET deadline approaches. 

New York enters Wednesday five games back of the Phillies and Cubs for the second National League Wild Card. 

You May Like

More MLB

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message