It's been a tumultuous 2019 for the Mets, who sit fourth in the National League East entering Wednesday night. But with the trade deadline fast approaching, rookie slugger Pete Alonso is urging New York fans to keep the faith.

"Thank you so much for your unwavering support. You guys have been unreal all year," Alonso told Mets fans in a tweet on Wednesday. "The rest of the season is going to be a really fun, wild, and memorable ride. Our goal is to make history. We strive every day to be great and nothing less."

The Mets' front office signaled they are gunning for the postseason on Monday with a trade for Blue Jays starter Marcus Stroman. However, they may not be done dealing before the trade deadline. Starting pitchers Zack Wheeler and Noah Syndergaard have both been the subject of trade rumors as the 4 p.m. ET deadline approaches.

New York enters Wednesday five games back of the Phillies and Cubs for the second National League Wild Card.