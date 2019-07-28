Report: Blue Jays to Send Marcus Stroman to Mets

The Blue Jays are reportedly sending Marcus Stroman to the Mets, pending a medical review.

By Charlotte Carroll
July 28, 2019

The Blue Jays are sending Marcus Stroman to the Mets, pending a medical review, with the trade deadline less than a week away, reports Ken Rosenthal. In return, Toronto is receiving pitching prospects, per MLB.com's Mark Feinsand.

According to Rosenthal, New York is sending pitching prospects Anthony Kay and Simeon Woods-Richardson to Toronto in the deal

The news was first reported by MLB Network's Jon Morosi. 

Toronto had reportedly been shopping Stroman in the previous weeks.

Rosenthal also reported that the Mets and Padres are not close to a Noah Syndergaard trade, meaning New York's pending acquisition of Stroman appears to be independent of any potential Syndergaard deal. Earlier in the week, it was rumored that the Mets were going to deal Syndergaard to San Diego and then use some of the propsects acquired to get Stroman.

Stroman has a 2.96 ERA this season, going 6-11 with 99 strikeouts in 21 games.

The Mets are 50-55 this season, going 6-4 in their last 10 games and winning four straight. They are six games out in the NL wild-card race.

You May Like

More MLB

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message