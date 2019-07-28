The Blue Jays are sending Marcus Stroman to the Mets, pending a medical review, with the trade deadline less than a week away, reports Ken Rosenthal. In return, Toronto is receiving pitching prospects, per MLB.com's Mark Feinsand.

According to Rosenthal, New York is sending pitching prospects Anthony Kay and Simeon Woods-Richardson to Toronto in the deal

The news was first reported by MLB Network's Jon Morosi.

Toronto had reportedly been shopping Stroman in the previous weeks.

Rosenthal also reported that the Mets and Padres are not close to a Noah Syndergaard trade, meaning New York's pending acquisition of Stroman appears to be independent of any potential Syndergaard deal. Earlier in the week, it was rumored that the Mets were going to deal Syndergaard to San Diego and then use some of the propsects acquired to get Stroman.

Stroman has a 2.96 ERA this season, going 6-11 with 99 strikeouts in 21 games.

The Mets are 50-55 this season, going 6-4 in their last 10 games and winning four straight. They are six games out in the NL wild-card race.