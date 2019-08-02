The Diamondbacks have been looking for a new ballpark to replace Chase Field, and Nevada officials tried to entice the club to consider relocating outside of Arizona, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

The team talked with officials in the Las Vegas suburb of Henderson, Nev., to discuss a possible relocation. The Review-Journal reports city manager Richard Derrick signed a nondisclosure agreement with the Diamondbacks on July 31, 2018, and the city called the effort "Project Marble."

Proposed plans for a ballpark in Henderson included a retractable-roof stadium with 32,000 seats and standing room for 4,000 fans. Construction for the proposed ballpark, which would be publicly-funded and tax-exempt, was estimated to be around $1 billion, reports the Review-Journal.

The newspaper said talks between the two sides have stalled, but the city said it would be open to considering other options.

"While a proposal for an Arizona Diamondbacks ballpark has not moved forward, the city of Henderson would welcome conversations with other major league franchises that may be considering a move to a different market," the city said in a statement.

The city also clarified in an email to the Review-Journal that it would "be open" to talking with any professional sports teams considering relocation.

When asked by the newspaper if the team is considering Henderson as a potential relocation site, the Diamondbacks said in a statement that staying in Arizona is their "desire."

"A number of cities have expressed interest but we have not pursued any because we have not received permission from MLB and our desire is, first and foremost, to stay in Arizona," the club said in a statement.

The Diamondbacks have played at Chase Field in Phoenix since their inaugural season in 1998. Last year, the club reached an agreement with Maricopa County that allows the team to keep all revenue from the stadium and have sole operation of ballpark operations and maintenance. Chase Field's lease runs through 2027, but the 2018 agreement allows the club to leave as early as 2022.

Arizona isn't the only club looking for a new stadium. The Rays, who also debuted in 1998, are currently looking to replace Tropicana Field in either it's current home of St. Petersburg or across the bay in Tampa. The team proposed a new park in the Tampa neighborhood of Ybor City in July 2018, and most recently discussed splitting their season between Florida and Montreal. Tropicana Field's lease ends in 2027.