Robinson Cano Limps Off After Straining Left Hamstring vs. Pirates

Cano exited after lining a hit to right in the fourth inning against the Pirates.

By Associated Press
August 04, 2019

PITTSBURGH -- New York Mets star Robinson Cano limped off the field after straining his left hamstring while rounding first base.

Cano grabbed at the back of his leg and pulled up after lining a hit to right in the fourth inning Sunday against Pittsburgh, his third hit of the game and ninth hit in his last 15 at-bats. Melky Cabrera threw to shortstop Kevin Newman, who tagged out Cano.

In his first season with the Mets after being acquired from Seattle, the 36-year-old Cano was limited to one game between May 22 and June 16 because of a strained left quadriceps. He is hitting .252 with 10 homers and 32 RBI.

