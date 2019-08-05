The Yankees sit atop the American League East with a 72–39 record and eight-game lead over the Rays. Last year's World Series champion Red Sox are 14 1/2 games behind after dropping a four-game series in the Bronx.

25 Yankees players have spent time on the injured list this season including star outfielders Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge.

The team suffered a scare on Saturday when outfielder Aaron Hicks strained a muscle in his elbow on an outfield throw. Manager Aaron Boone informed reporters that Hicks' elbow ligament was intact and would be shut down from any throwing activity for 10 days. Edwin Encarnacion suffered a hairline wrist fracture when he was hit by a pitch on Saturday.

Check out a list of all the Yankees current injury issues, including a couple of players who were hurt in Sunday's 7–4 win over the Red Sox and had to leave the contest.

On IL

Greg Bird (foot)

Jake Barrett (elbow)

Jacoby Ellsbury (foot)

Jordon Montgomery (shoulder)

Dellin Betances (lat)

Ben Heller (forearm)

Giancarlo Stanton (knee)

David Hale (back)

Miguel Andujar (shoulder)*

Luis Severino (lat)

Luke Voit (sports hernia)

CC Sabathia (knee)

Edwin Encarnacion (wrist)

Jonathan Loaisiga (shoulder)

Aaron Hicks (arm)

Gary Sanchez (groin)

Day-to-Day

Gio Urshela (leg)

Gleyber Torres (abdomen)

Kellin Deglan (undisclosed)

Anthony Seigler (knee)*

*= out for the season