Keeping Track of All the Yankees' Injury Woes As Playoff Race Continues

Keep up with all the Yankees battling injuries.

By Khadrice Rollins
August 05, 2019

The Yankees sit atop the American League East with a 72–39 record and eight-game lead over the Rays. Last year's World Series champion Red Sox are 14 1/2 games behind after dropping a four-game series in the Bronx. 

25 Yankees players have spent time on the injured list this season including star outfielders Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge.

The team suffered a scare on Saturday when outfielder Aaron Hicks strained a muscle in his elbow on an outfield throw. Manager Aaron Boone informed reporters that Hicks' elbow ligament was intact and would be shut down from any throwing activity for 10 days. Edwin Encarnacion suffered a hairline wrist fracture when he was hit by a pitch on Saturday.

Check out a list of all the Yankees current injury issues, including a couple of players who were hurt in Sunday's 7–4 win over the Red Sox and had to leave the contest.

On IL

Greg Bird (foot)
Jake Barrett (elbow)
Jacoby Ellsbury (foot)
Jordon Montgomery (shoulder)
Dellin Betances (lat)
Ben Heller (forearm)
Giancarlo Stanton (knee)
David Hale (back)
Miguel Andujar (shoulder)*
Luis Severino (lat)
Luke Voit (sports hernia)
CC Sabathia (knee)
Edwin Encarnacion (wrist)
Jonathan Loaisiga (shoulder)
Aaron Hicks (arm)
Gary Sanchez (groin)

Day-to-Day

Gio Urshela (leg)
Gleyber Torres (abdomen)
Kellin Deglan (undisclosed)
Anthony Seigler (knee)*

*= out for the season

You May Like

More MLB

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message