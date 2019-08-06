Blue Jays Extending Protective Netting at Rogers Centre in 2020

The Blue Jays are the latest team to increase safety for its fans.

By Damichael Cole
August 06, 2019

The Blue Jays are the latest MLB team to increase safety for fans by announcing plans to extend protective netting at the Rogers Centre and Dunedin Stadium next year.

More teams are starting to emphasize fan protections after a slew of scary incidents over the past few seasons. The latest major incident occurred when a Cody Bellinger line-drive struck a woman on June 23 at Dodger Stadium. A month earlier, a young girl was hit by a foul ball in Houston. 

After 2018, all 30 stadiums extended netting to the far ends of dugouts, but more precautions are being taken. The Nationals and White Sox are two of the latest teams that have recently decided to extend netting to the foul poles. 

The Jays have not released all details, but the plan is for the netting to extend farther down the baselines in both stadiums. All changes are expected to be completed by spring training of 2020.

