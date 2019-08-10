Report: Tim Tebow to Miss Rest of Season With Cut Hand

Tebow reportedly suffered a cut on his left hand while attempting to make a catch in the outfield.

By Jenna West
August 10, 2019

Former Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow will miss the rest of the season with Triple-A Syracuse due to a hand injury, according to Newsday.

Tebow, 31, suffered a "deep cut" on his hand while attempting to make a catch in the outfield on July 21. It will not heal in time for him to return before the season's end, per Newsday. MLB.com's Anthony DiComo reports Tebow's laceration required stitches.

This is the second time the former quarterback's season has been shortened due to injury. Last year, he missed the final two months of his season with Double-A Binghamton after breaking a bone in his right hand and undergoing surgery.

This year, Tebow was batting .163/.240/.255 with four home runs and 98 strikeouts in 77 games. It was his first season with Syracuse, the Mets' Triple-A affiliate.

DiComo reports that Tebow's injuries have prevented the Mets from considering calling him up. However, he has not given the organization any sign that he plans to end his baseball career.

Before the season began, Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen hinted that Tebow could see time with New York in 2019 if they had a spot for him in the lineup.

