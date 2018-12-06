Mets GM Says Tim Tebow is 'One Step Away' From Getting Called Up

Tebow will start the season with the Triple-A Syracuse Chiefs.

By Jenna West
December 06, 2018

Tim Tebow isn't on the New York Mets' major league roster yet, but there's a chance he could get called up next season.

On WFAN's Mike's On, Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen reiterated Wednesday that Tebow will start the season with the Triple-A Syracuse Chiefs. Van Wagenen noted that Syracuse is only "one step away" from the big leagues.

"I believe that if Tim is good enough to help us out at the major league level he'll play there," Van Wagenen, Tebow's former agent, said. "He's not going to want a courtesy shot at the big leagues. He's going to have to earn it."

Host Mike Francesa brought up how former Mets GM Sandy Alderson admitted signing Tebow was partly a marketing decision.

"He's like Kylie Jenner," Francesa said. "He could draw people to any department store."

Van Wagenen said Tebow would not get called up for marketing purposes but would be considered if Mets players were injured

"I think he's going to have to fill in where we need him," he said. "If Tim Tebow's the best offensive player in triple A at that point in time, he's going to be in [manager Mickey Callaway's] lineup."

The Mets signed Tebow, 31, in Sept. 2016 after he spent three seasons in the NFL. Tebow hit .273 with 36 RBI and six home runs last season while patroling the outfield for the Double-A Binghampton Rumble Ponies. He landed on the disabled list in July after he broke his hamate bone in his right hand but has recovered.

