Report: $500K of Goods Stolen from Alex Rodriguez's Car in San Francisco

Alex Rodriguez reportedly had an estimated $500,000 worth of goods stolen from his rental car Sunday night in San Francisco.

By Charlotte Carroll
August 12, 2019

Alex Rodriguez had an estimated $500,000 worth of goods stolen from his rental car Sunday night in San Francisco, reports The San Francisco Chronicle's Evan Sernoffsky and Phil Matier. 

Rodriguez, an ESPN analyst, was in San Francisco for the network's Sunday Night Baseball game between the Giants and Phillies. 

According to the Chronicle, the incident happened between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m local time about three blocks from Oracle Park. A thief stole a camera, a laptop, miscellaneous jewelry and a bag, with the missing loot estimated at roughly $500,000.

Police confirmed a robbery to the Chronicle but would not release the victim's name, citing department policy. The department also made the report confidential, which means only members involved in the investigation can access it.

