Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner was ejected for the second time in 10 games during New York's matchup with the Indians on Saturday, and New York manager Aaron Boone joined him in the theatrics.

Boone took the lead on Saturday after getting thrown out of the game in the Yankees' dugout. Boone then charged onto the field and certainly got his money's worth with the home plate umpire.

Aaron Boone gets thrown out backing up his players. Gotta love when umpires look to throw people out.....terrible! pic.twitter.com/kj5ffp0sb7 — JSG Sports NY (@JSGSportsNY) August 17, 2019

Gardner followed Boone's ejection by banging his bat on the top of the Yankees' dugout. His antics drew the ire of first base umpire Phil Cuzzi, who tossed Gardner from the game. Gardner then rushed onto the field briefly before heading to New York's locker room.

Aaron Boone wanted all the smoke



(via @SportsTimeOhio) pic.twitter.com/7ZmGT18yLC — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) August 17, 2019

The Yankees held on to defeat the Indians despite the pair of ejections, advancing to 83–42 on the season with a 6-5 victory. New York entered Saturday 11 games ahead of the Rays for the lead in the American League East.