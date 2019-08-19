Mumford & Sons Concert and Rain Left Minor League Field Unplayable

Fans of the Missoula Osprey went without baseball this weekend thanks to rough field conditions.

By Khadrice Rollins
August 19, 2019

Hopefully, by Tuesday the field at Ogren-Allegiance Park will be suitable to play after the Missoula Osprey had to cancel games this weekend and reschedule a doubleheader due to a ruined outfield, according to Bill Speltz of the Billings Gazette.

Thanks to lots of rain and a heavy stage from a Mumford & Sons concert that took place Aug. 11, the O's were unable to take the field on Friday, Saturday or Sunday.

On Monday, they will face the Great Falls Voyagers in Great Falls to play the doubleheader that couldn't get concluded in Montana due to the rain.

The stage created a scenario where the rain that hit the field ended up getting trapped and soaked in underneath a top layer of the outfield. So the dirt on the ruined portion of the outfield is dry, but there is a "muddy mess" just a few inches underneath.

The O's, who are an affiliate of the Diamondbacks, hope to return to their field Tuesday for a contest, but nothing will be for sure until Tuesday.

