Ex-MLB Players Castillo, Dotel Arrested in Dominican Republic on Drug Charges

Dotel and Castillo were arrested in an "operation against organized crime," according to the Dominican Republic's Office of the Attorney General.

By Michael Shapiro
August 20, 2019

Former MLB pitcher Octavio Dotel and infielder Luis Castillo were arrested in the Dominican Republic on Tuesday, according to Diario Libre, a leading Dominican newspaper. 

Dotel and Castillo were arrested in a large government operation against drug trafficking and money laundering, according to the Dominican Republic's attorney general Jean Alain Rodriguez. The pair of former MLB players were reportedly associated with powerful crime boss Cesar Emilio Peralta, otherwise known as "Cesar el Abusador".

Dotel played for 13 teams in his 15-year career from 1999-2013. The right-handed reliever spent five years with the Astros from 2000-03. He won the 2011 World Series with the Cardinals.

Castillo was a three-time All-Star and three-time Gold Glove winner in 15 seasons. He played with the Marlins from 1996-2005 and won the World Series in 2003. Castillo spent the last four years of his career with the Mets from 2007 to 2010.

