Red Sox Win Suspended Game in 12 Minutes on Walk-off single

Boston's 12-minute walk-off ended a matchup against the Royals that was suspended on Aug. 7. 

By Michael Shapiro
August 22, 2019

The increasing length of MLB games has been a point of contention in recent years, but there were certainly no complaints in Boston on Thursday as the Red Sox defeated the White Sox at Fenway Park.

Boston beat Kansas City in just 12 minutes by winning on a walk-off single from second baseman Brock Holt in the 10th inning. Holt's hit ended a contest that originally began on Aug. 7, but was suspended at 4-4 the 10th inning due to rain. 

“Yeah, I mean, we were trying to end it as quick as we could,” Holt said postgame. “Losing an off-day to be here to finish this game, we’ve got a long flight to San Diego, we wanted to end it as quick as possible. It was probably the best outcome that we could have had today, I think, a [12]-minute game, so we’ll take it.”

There was a sizable crowd on hand for the quick affair. The Red Sox offered free entry to kids on Thursday, and adults paid just $5. All proceeds went to the Jimmy Fund, a leading cancer research charity in Boston. 

The Red Sox advanced to 68–61 with Thursday's win. They sit third in the American League East, 15.5 games behind the Yankees. 

You May Like

More MLB

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message