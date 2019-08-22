Red Sox Win Suspended Game in 12 Minutes on Walk-off single

The increasing length of MLB games has been a point of contention in recent years, but there were certainly no complaints in Boston on Thursday as the Red Sox defeated the White Sox at Fenway Park.

Boston beat Kansas City in just 12 minutes by winning on a walk-off single from second baseman Brock Holt in the 10th inning. Holt's hit ended a contest that originally began on Aug. 7, but was suspended at 4-4 the 10th inning due to rain.

“Yeah, I mean, we were trying to end it as quick as we could,” Holt said postgame. “Losing an off-day to be here to finish this game, we’ve got a long flight to San Diego, we wanted to end it as quick as possible. It was probably the best outcome that we could have had today, I think, a [12]-minute game, so we’ll take it.”

There was a sizable crowd on hand for the quick affair. The Red Sox offered free entry to kids on Thursday, and adults paid just $5. All proceeds went to the Jimmy Fund, a leading cancer research charity in Boston.

The Red Sox advanced to 68–61 with Thursday's win. They sit third in the American League East, 15.5 games behind the Yankees.