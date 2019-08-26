Donald Trump Congratulates Little League Champions: 'See you at the White House!'

Louisiana claimed its first Little League World Series title after the Eastbank All Stars defeated Curacao on Sunday.

By Associated Press
August 26, 2019

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is applauding the Louisiana team that claimed its first Little League World Series title, tweeting: “Congratulations to Louisiana’s Champions. See you at the White House!”

The team from suburban New Orleans beat Curacao 8-0 to win the title on Sunday.

The champions fought their way back through the losers’ bracket, winning six games in eight days. They became the first team to win the Little League World Series after dropping their first game since the tournament expanded in 2001.

Trump is in France for the Group of Seven summit. His tweet was in response to a shout-out from Louisiana Republican Rep. Steve Scalise, who had suggested a trip to the White House might be in order for the team.

