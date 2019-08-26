Whoever was in charge of the karaoke arrangement during Sunday's game between the Red Sox and Padres deserves a raise.

During a mid-inning break at Petco Park during the Players Weekend contest, the folks in San Diego, which included a fair amount of Boston fans, were all set for a singalong.

When the music started, those in attendance were encouraged to sing "Sweet Caroline" by Neil Diamond. The song has a special place among those who like to visit Fenway Park and has become a bit of a staple with that crowd.

However, when it was time for everybody's favorite part of the song, the belting out of "Sweet Caroline," the person in charge of the scoreboard pulled the greatest chair pulling of all time and sent all the Red Sox fans waiting to sing the classic tune to the floor in hysterical fashion.

SO GOOD, SO GOOD, SO GOOD! 🤣 pic.twitter.com/RatAEIaWlL — San Diego Padres (@Padres) August 25, 2019

That's how you Rickroll somebody.

And yes, we are showing love to a Rickroll in 2019 without any level of shame because it's still just as funny as it was a decade ago if not funnier because fewer people are prepared for the once-popular gag.

It's so old that when used appropriately it feels fresh. Or at the very least entertaining. Nobody is ready for Rick Astley's "Never Gonna Give You Up" to just pop up out of nowhere.

But thankfully, some people who work with the Padres were on top of things.

And then the home team won 3-1 to just make the whole troll so much better.