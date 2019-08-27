Report: Rays Prospect's Wife, Child Killed in Virginia Triple Homicide

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Blake Bivens pitches for the Montgomery Biscuits, the Rays' Double-A affiliate.

By Jenna West
August 27, 2019

The wife and son of Rays pitching prospect Blake Bivens were killed in a triple homicide in Virginia on Tuesday, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

The Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office charged Matthew Thomas Bernard of Keeling, Va. with first-degree homicide. Bernard, 18, is the brother of Bivens' wife, reports Passan.

Police responded to a 911 call placed around 8 a.m. ET on Tuesday morning and found the body of a woman in the driveway of a residence. They found the bodies of a second woman and a child inside the residence. At 12:15 p.m. ET, Bernard ran from a wooded area and was later apprehended by police in a church parking lot.

The victims' names were not immediately released.

Bivens plays for the Montgomery Biscuits, the Rays' Double-A affiliate. The Biscuits canceled Tuesday's doubleheader against the Chattanooga Lookouts and said they learned that Bivens "suffered unimaginable loss."

The Rays released a statement saying Bivens "suffered a terrible family tragedy in southern Virginia."

"Our hearts are broken for Blake," the club said. "We are grieving with him and will support him in any way we can."

The Rays drafted Bivens in 2014 out of Washington High School in Virginia. He's recorded a 3.95 ERA with 33 strikeouts in 57 innings pitched with Montgomery in 2019.

You May Like

More MLB

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message