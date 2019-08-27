The wife and son of Rays pitching prospect Blake Bivens were killed in a triple homicide in Virginia on Tuesday, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

The Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office charged Matthew Thomas Bernard of Keeling, Va. with first-degree homicide. Bernard, 18, is the brother of Bivens' wife, reports Passan.

Police responded to a 911 call placed around 8 a.m. ET on Tuesday morning and found the body of a woman in the driveway of a residence. They found the bodies of a second woman and a child inside the residence. At 12:15 p.m. ET, Bernard ran from a wooded area and was later apprehended by police in a church parking lot.

The victims' names were not immediately released.

Bivens plays for the Montgomery Biscuits, the Rays' Double-A affiliate. The Biscuits canceled Tuesday's doubleheader against the Chattanooga Lookouts and said they learned that Bivens "suffered unimaginable loss."

A statement from CEO & Managing Owner, Lou DiBella. pic.twitter.com/Uocm0juKb7 — Montgomery Biscuits (@BiscuitBaseball) August 28, 2019

The Rays released a statement saying Bivens "suffered a terrible family tragedy in southern Virginia."

"Our hearts are broken for Blake," the club said. "We are grieving with him and will support him in any way we can."

The Rays drafted Bivens in 2014 out of Washington High School in Virginia. He's recorded a 3.95 ERA with 33 strikeouts in 57 innings pitched with Montgomery in 2019.