Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich is a master of Twitter and walk-up songs.

Yelich approached the plate during his first at-bat of Tuesday night's Brewers-Cardinals game as "Roxanne" by The Police played over Miller Park's speakers. His perfect song choice came after his interaction with a fan on Twitter earlier in the day.

After it was announced that Yelich would pose in ESPN's upcoming "Body Issue," one Twitter user called the shoot "distasteful." Yelich replied by saying, "Relax Roxanne," which quickly sent Brewers fans in a tizzy over his simple but funny response.

His tweet even inspired a T-shirt design featuring Brewers' fans new motto.

Milwaukee fans can't relax quite yet. The Brew Crew entered Tuesday 2.5 games back from the Cubs, who are currently holding the second wild-card spot in the National League.