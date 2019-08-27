Mets Rookie Pete Alonso Breaks Franchise Single-Season Home Run Record

Alonso became the first rookie to set his franchise's single-season home run record since 1938.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
August 27, 2019

Nobody in Mets history has hit more home runs in a single season than rookie Pete Alonso has.

In the bottom of the fourth inning during the Mets' contest against the Cubs on Tuesday night, Alonso homered right off Yu Darvish for his 42nd home run of the season, breaking New York's franchise record and giving the team a 1–0 lead.

Alonso became the first rookie to set his franchise's single-season home run record since 1938. The 24-year-old surpassed Todd Hundley and Carlos Beltran, who each hit 41 home runs in 1996 and 2006, respectively.

Entering Tuesday night's game, Alonso was batting .266/.369/.594. He's now tied with Cody Bellinger and Mike Trout for the most home runs scored this season.

The Mets are currently chasing the Cubs and Nationals for a potential playoff spot in the National League wild-card hunt.

 

