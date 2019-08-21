It's still August, but it's never too early to start thinking about the postseason.

The Yankees and Dodgers are sure things to make the playoffs while tied with the best major league record (83–44) entering Wednesday. Los Angeles will look to reach their third consecutive World Series, while the Astros, who beat them for the 2017 crown, pose a strong threat to New York in the American League. After trading for Diamondbacks ace Zack Greinke, Houston boasts the strongest rotation headlined by Justin Verlander, Gerrit Cole and the righty.

The National League Central race is tight with the Cubs sitting only a half game back from the division-rival Cardinals. However, don't count Christian Yelich and the Brewers out of the hunt for the division title despite being four games behind St. Louis. The Brew Crew went on an impressive tear last year to reach the NL Championship Series, only to be bested by the Dodgers.

Other division races to watch include the NL East and red hot Mets. Although they're nine games behind the division-leading Braves, the Mets and NL Rookie of the Year candidate Pete Alonso have gone 13–5 in August and don't appear to be slowing down anytime soon. In the AL Central, the Twins are holding onto their three-game lead over the Indians.

Here's a look at the current division leaders and wild card standings (as of August 21):

American League:

• AL East: Yankees (83–44)

• AL Central: Twins (77–50)

• AL West: Astros (81–46)

AL Wild Card:

1. Indians (74–52)

2. Rays (74–54)

National League:

• NL East: Braves (75–52)

• NL Central: Cardinals (67–57)

• NL West: Dodgers (83–44)

NL Wild Card:

1. Nationals (68–57)

2. Cubs (67–58)

*The two wild card teams in each league will play each other in a single-elimination game at the conclusion of the regular season. The winners advance to face the No. 1 seed in the Division Series.

Projected Playoff Matchups:

American League Division Series:

• Yankees vs. wild card winner

• Astros vs. Twins

National League Playoff Matchups:

• Dodgers vs. wild card winner

• Braves vs. Cardinals