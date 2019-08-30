Cubs' Ben Zobrist Set to Return From Restricted List on Sunday

Ben Zobrist has been on the restricted list since May 6.

By Jenna West
August 30, 2019

Cubs utility man Ben Zobrist is set to return from the restricted list this weekend.

Chicago plans to activate Zobrist on Sunday when MLB rosters expand from 25 players to 40. Manager Joe Maddon said he intends to slowly increase Zobrist's workload after he returns.

"Probably a slower break-in. Don't want to throw too much at him too soon," Maddon said. "Again, we'll have a conversation and he'll let me know exactly where he's at and [we'll] try to make our best guesses after that."

Zobrist hasn't played since May 6 after taking an indefinite leave of absence amid filing for divorce from his wife Julianna. He began his comeback earlier this month with minor-league assignments starting on Aug 2. Prior to his absence, Zobrist was hitting .241 with 10 RBI in 26 games with Chicago.

The 2016 World Series MVP is set to become a free agent after this season, which marks his 14th in the majors. Cubs president of baseball operations Theo Epstein suggested earlier this month that this might be Zobrist's final season in his career.

