Ben Zobrist Activated by Cubs, Now Eligible for Postseason Roster

Zobrist hasn't played since May 6 when he took an indefinite leave of absence. 

By Michael Shapiro
August 31, 2019

The Cubs activated utility player Ben Zobrist after Saturday's 2-0 loss to the Brewers, according to longtime beat writer Carrie Muskat. He is now eligible for Chicago's playoff roster, as is David Bote, who was optioned to Triple-A Iowa in a corresponding move but will likely be back with the big-league club Sunday when rosters expand.

Zobrist took an indefinite leave of absence on May 6 amid a divorce from his wife, Julianna. He returned to the field on Aug. 2, playing in a slate of minor league games before Saturday's activation

Typically, players in an organization are eligible for the postseason if they are either on that team's 40-man roster—active 25-man roster, 7- and 10-day injured lists, bereavement/family medical emergency lists, the paternity leave list and select minor leaguers—or on the 60-day injured list. Zobrist was removed from the 40-man roster when he was placed on the restricted list and, therefore, needed to be activated before 11:59 p.m. ET Saturday. Bote is eligible for the postseason because he remains on the 40-man roster.

The 2016 World MVP was hitting .241 in 2019 with 10 RBI in 26 games before going on the restricted list. Zobrist signed a four-year, $56 million contract with Chicago in December 2015.

Chicago is 2.5 games back of the Cardinals for the NL Central lead at 73–62. The Cubs are seeking their fifth-straight playoff appearance in 2019.

