Carlos Carrasco Receives Standing Ovation in First Appearance Since Leukemia Diagnosis

Carlos Carrasco made his return to the mound from leukemia Sunday and the Cleveland Indians pitcher was applauded by both teams in a touching scene.

By Associated Press
September 01, 2019

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.—Carlos Carrasco made his return to the mound from leukemia Sunday and the Cleveland Indians pitcher was applauded by both teams in a touching scene during Tampa Bay's 8-2 victory that completed a three-game sweep.

The right-hander entered in the seventh inning for his first major league appearance since being diagnosed with a treatable form of leukemia in June. He received a standing ovation from the Tropicana Field crowd, and players from both sides cheered while standing in front of their respective dugouts.

Indians star shortstop Francisco Lindor went to the mound and hugged an emotional Carrasco, who was activated before the game following several minor league rehab outings.

Normally a starter, Carrasco is expected to pitch in relief for the Indians as they chase a playoff spot down the stretch. He worked one inning and gave up two hits, including Travis d'Arnaud's run-scoring single.

Charlie Morton earned his 14th win and d'Arnaud had two RBIs off the bench as Tampa Bay swept a critical series between postseason contenders. The Rays and Indians are in a tight race with Oakland for the two American League wild cards.

Morton (14-6) allowed one run and four hits in 5 1/3 innings. He struck out eight, walked three and threw a season-high 108 pitches.

Nate Lowe hit a two-run homer for the Rays, who moved a half-game ahead of Cleveland for the top AL wild card.

 

