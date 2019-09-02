A true fan knows there's never a wrong time to show allegiance, and that even extends to famous fans who may be in the middle of a Major League Baseball game.

Phillies star Bryce Harper proved his dedication to Ohio State on Monday when he came across a young Notre Dame fan, and threw up an "O-H" when he headed back to the dugout after a two-run homer.

.@bryceharper3 throws up "O-H" at a young fan, promptly makes a new friend. pic.twitter.com/AyC2p1lbGB — Subscribe to Cut4 on YouTube!!!! (@Cut4) September 2, 2019

According to broadcaster Gregg Murphy, Harper struck up a conversation with the kid ahead of his at bat, where the two talked college football and the kid said he likes Notre Dame.

Bryce Harper had some fun with a Cincinnati and Notre Dame fan by giving him an “O-H...” after his home run https://t.co/pJdnGKfxG2 — Kevin McGuire (@KevinOnCFB) September 2, 2019

Notre Dame begins its 2019 campaign Monday night against Louisville, and Harper helped lead the Phillies to a 7-1 win over the Reds.