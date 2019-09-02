Bryce Harper Goes Full Ohio State Fan, Throws Up 'O-H' to Young Notre Dame Supporter

A true fan knows there's never a wrong time to show allegiance, and Bryce Harper is no exception.

By Charlotte Carroll
September 02, 2019

A true fan knows there's never a wrong time to show allegiance, and that even extends to famous fans who may be in the middle of a Major League Baseball game. 

Phillies star Bryce Harper proved his dedication to Ohio State on Monday when he came across a young Notre Dame fan, and threw up an "O-H" when he headed back to the dugout after a two-run homer. 

According to broadcaster Gregg Murphy, Harper struck up a conversation with the kid ahead of his at bat, where the two talked college football and the kid said he likes Notre Dame. 

Notre Dame begins its 2019 campaign Monday night against Louisville, and Harper helped lead the Phillies to a 7-1 win over the Reds.

You May Like

More MLB

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message