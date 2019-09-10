Brewers Star Christian Yelich Fouls Ball Off Leg, Limps Out of Game

Photo by Harry How/Getty Images

Milwaukee Brewers star Christian Yelich has been forced to leave the game at Miami after fouling a ball of his leg.

By Associated Press
September 10, 2019

MIAMI (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers star Christian Yelich has been forced to leave the game at Miami after fouling a ball of his leg.

Yelich limped off the field in the first inning Tuesday night. There was no immediate report on his injury.

Yelich fouled a pitch off the upper area of his right leg. He remained on the ground for several minutes before he reached his feet.

The outfielder was the NL MVP last year. Yelich began the day batting .330 with 44 home runs and 97 RBIs for the playoff-contending Brewers, and led the majors in slugging percentage and OPS.

Trent Grisham continued Yelich’s at-bat and struck out.

You May Like

More MLB

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message