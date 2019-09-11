Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich will not need to have surgery on his fractured right kneecap, The Athletic's Jim Bowden reported on Wednesday.

According to Bowden, Yelich will be out six weeks after suffering the injury on Tuesday night. Yelich was forced to exit the game in Miami after fouling a ball off of his leg, limping off he field in the first inning.

The Brewers later announced he would miss the remainder of the season.

Yelich, 27, was the NL MVP in 2018. He ended his season batting .329 with 44 home runs and 97 RBIs for the playoff-contending Brewers, leading the majors in slugging percentage and OPS entering Tuesday's games.

Yelich was tied for second in the NL in homers, third in batting average and third in stolen bases with 30.