Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino will make his 2019 debut on Tuesday against the Angels, according to MLB.com's Bryan Hoch.

Severino has been sidelined for all of 2019 with a rotator cuff injury. He signed a four-year, $40 million extension with New York in February.

The 25-year-old starter has finished in the top-10 of the American League Cy Young vote in each of the last two seasons. He posted a 3.39 ERA in 2018 with 220 strikeouts in 191 1/3 innings.

Severino took the mound for Double-A Trenton in a rehab start on Wednesday. He allowed one earned run in 3 2/3 innings, striking out four batters in his abbreviated outing.

New York enters Thursday night with an 8.5 game lead in the National League East. The Yankees are currently on pace for 105 wins, which would be the franchise's best regular-season mark since 1998.