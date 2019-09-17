Yankees RHP Dellin Betances Suffers Partial Tear of Left Achilles vs. Blue Jays

The injury occurred during his jump on the mound against Toronto on Sunday.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
September 17, 2019

Yankees right-hand pitcher Dellin Betances suffered a partial tear to his left Achilles tendon, the team announced on Tuesday.

According to the Yankees, the injury occurred during Betances's jump on the mound to celebrate his comeback against the Blue Jays on Sunday. The tear was found during the game on Tuesday, and the recommendation is for conservative rehabilitation. Surgery, while not being considered at this time, has not been ruled out.

Betances was activated from the 60-day injured list on Sunday after the 31-year-old had not stepped foot on the major-league mound all season. Betances suffered a right shoulder impingement during sprin training and has dealth with multiple shoulder and lat injuries for the last few months.

The reliever struck out both batters he faced during his return in Toronto.

Betances delivered a 2.70 ERA across 66 2/3 innings in 2018. He is set to become a free agent at the season's end.

