Pirates Closer Felipe Vazquez Charged With Solicitation of a Child

Felipe Vazquez has been arrested and charged with one count of computer pornography-solicitation of a child and one count of providing obscene material to minors.

By Charlotte Carroll
September 17, 2019

Pirates closer Felipe Vazquez has been arrested and charged with one count of computer pornography-solicitation of a child and one count of providing obscene material to minors, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE).

Vazquez, 28, was taken into custody in Pittsburgh on Tuesday on a felony warrant out of Lee County, Florida. 

The FDLE said its investigation began in August after agents learned of a sexual relationship with a 13-year-old female victim, who is now 15. The two continued a relationship over text messages, and she received a video in July from Vazquez "in which he is shown performing a sex act." Vazquez also sent messages suggesting the two would meet for sex following the end of the baseball season. 

According to the release, police seized electronic devices that will be examined, and additional charges could be filed dependent on this. Vazquez, who is at the Allegheny County Jail in Pennsylvania, will face extradition to Florida.

ESPN's Jeff Passan reports Vazquez is being put on administrative leave by Major League Baseball following his arrest.

Vazquez was an All-Star in 2018 and 2019. This season, he has posted a 1.65 ERA with 28 saves and 90 strikeouts in 56 games. He previously played for the Nationals.

