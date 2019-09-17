After spending years dreaming of becoming a major leaguer and playing at Fenway Park, Giants rookie outfielder Mike Yastrzemski finally got to do exactly that.

Yastrzemski, 29, made his Fenway Park debut on Tuesday with his grandfather, Red Sox Hall of Famer Carl Yastrzemski, in attendance. Yastrzemski received a standing ovation when he first came to the plate to lead off the first inning. However, Red Sox starter Nathan Eovaldi struck him out with a four-seam fastball.

Mike Yastrzemski returns to Boston: pic.twitter.com/w5VaIf0nbS — Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) September 17, 2019

An Andover native, Yastrzemski attended St. John's Prep in Danvers before going on to play at Vanderbilt. He was drafted by the Orioles in 2012 and was called up this season on May 25 following a trade to the Giants.

Yastrzemski entered Tuesday night's contest with an .833 OPS, 19 home runs and 51 RBIs in 96 games for the Giants. Before the start of the game, Yastrzemski was able to walk into the ballpark by himself and later share the outfield with his grandather.

"It was awesome. We got a chance to catch up; I don’t normally get to see him during the season so that's a bonus," he said, according to CBS Boston. "You always hold a special place in your heart for your grandfathers. To have him here, it's awesome."

Carl, now 80, played 23 seasons for the Red Sox and was a first-ballot Hall of Famer, an 18-time All-Star during his career and the Triple Crown winner in his MVP season in 1967.

Before the game, Carl said seeing his grandson play at Fenway will mean as much to him as anything he did in his own career.

"The only way that I can compare it to anything would be if I compare to the '67 season," the elder Yastrzemski said. "That's what it means to me, him being here. It'll be the first time 'Yastrzemski' will be announced on the field since '83."

The Giants sit at 72–78 and in third place in the NL West heading into the night.