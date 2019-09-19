Yankees starting pitcher Domingo German was placed on administrative leave on Thursday under the joint MLB-MLBPA domestic violence policy, the league announced.

"We fully support all measures taken by the commissioner's office pursuant to the policy on domestic violence," the Yankees said in a statement on Thursday. "We support this policy that reinforces that domestic violence has no place in our society and cannot be tolerated."

Statement from the New York Yankees Regarding Domingo Germán: pic.twitter.com/GjijwWiElB — New York Yankees (@Yankees) September 19, 2019

German is in his third season with New York. The 27-year-old right-hander is 18–4 in 2019, good for the best win percentage of all American League starters. German has a 4.03 ERA with 153 strikeouts in 143 innings.

The Yankees enter Thursday night leading the AL East at 99–54. They are one game back of the Astros for the best record in the American League