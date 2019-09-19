Domingo German Placed on Administrative Leave Under Domestic Violence Policy

The Yankees said they "fully support all measures taken by the commissioner's office."

By Michael Shapiro
September 19, 2019

Yankees starting pitcher Domingo German was placed on administrative leave on Thursday under the joint MLB-MLBPA domestic violence policy, the league announced.

"We fully support all measures taken by the commissioner's office pursuant to the policy on domestic violence," the Yankees said in a statement on Thursday. "We support this policy that reinforces that domestic violence has no place in our society and cannot be tolerated."

German is in his third season with New York. The 27-year-old right-hander is 18–4 in 2019, good for the best win percentage of all American League starters. German has a 4.03 ERA with 153 strikeouts in 143 innings.

The Yankees enter Thursday night leading the AL East at 99–54. They are one game back of the Astros for the best record in the American League

You May Like

More MLB

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message