Jose Ramirez made his presence known on Tuesday night.

Ramirez, who was activated from the injured list against the White Sox, took little time making an impact upon his return. The switch-hitter hit a first-inning grand slam in his first plate appearance since Aug. 24, then followed that up with a three-run shot from the right side of the plate in the third inning.

After missing a month, Jose Ramirez is back in a BIG way 😳



Ramirez missed four weeks during Cleveland's push for an American League playoff spot because of a broken fractured hamate bone in his right hand. The seven RBI through three innings on Tuesday were a career high for a game for Ramirez.

The two-time All-Star hit .254 with 20 homers and 75 RBIs in his first 126 games this season and was on a tear before getting injuried, hitting .320 with 15 homers and 45 RBIs in 46 games in July and August.

Ramirez was replaced by Yu Chang at the bottom of the fifth inning with the Indians up 11–0.